Israeli Military Facilities 'Bombed'; Three Back-To-Back Strikes By Iraqi Resistance Fighters

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has escalated its retaliatory operations against Israel, launching fresh attacks on a series of Israeli targets. In a recent statement, the umbrella group of Iraqi resistance factions reported striking three vital locations in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights using drones. The frequency of these attacks has intensified, particularly after recent Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) assassinations.