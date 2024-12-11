Syria: strikes by the Turkish Natl Intelligence on convoy of 12 trucks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of strikes by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization's Bayraktar TB2 reconnaissance and strike UAVs on SDF trucks, armored vehicles and ammunition depots in the Qamishli region.
Cynthia... I found the following written online about this, following at CNN:
Turkish drone strikes convoy carrying military hardware in northern Syria
From CNN's Tim Lister
Turkish state media says that a Turkish
drone destroyed military equipment in northern Syria that had been
seized by a Kurdish group.
Turkish military intelligence released
drone surveillance footage showing several vehicles in a convoy being
struck. The strikes were reported to have been carried near Qamishli
airport close to the Syrian border with Turkey.
The convoy included twelve trucks
loaded with ammunition and two tanks according to Turkish state
media. Ammunition stores were also struck.
Turkish-backed factions in northern Syria have clashed with Kurdish fighters in several locations over the past week.