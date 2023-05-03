Gavin McInnes Responds To VICE Bankruptcy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gavin McInnes, co-founder of VICE Media, joins Harrison Smith of The American Journal to respond to Vice's recent bankruptcy filing. You can find Gavin and his work at www.censored.tv.
