No Legal Requirement To Pay Income Taxes? IRS hiring Armed Special Agents to Use Deadly Force
chriswillard777
chriswillard777
578 followers
2
117 views • 05/10/2023

SOURCE : Stew Peters Networks 

Peymon Mottahedeh is here to expose the common lies perpetrated on Americans by the IRS.

The only people legally required to pay the federal income tax are citizens who live in Washington D.C or are federal workers.

Everyone else has no requirement to file and pay any federal income tax.

Peymon has not filed or paid any income tax in over 30 years.

The IRS is in a steep decline in effectiveness and forced collections are down over 90%.

The IRS has about 87K employees and over half of them are currently eligible for retirement.

The IRS mandate to pay taxes is just as fake as the Covid-19 jab mandate.

No such mandate exists in the United States because we are free and have rights.


You might not be required to file but you can't stop payroll of company to stop taking taxes. Well, in order to pay less tax from your pay check just put more dependents for example : instead of 0 put 6 dependents, when fill out the tax form to your employers, LOL

irsincome taxesspecial agent
