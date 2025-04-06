© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🥴 Anti-Trump protester CAN'T explain meaning of HIS OWN SIGN... as it was written for him
After minutes of tense thinking, the demonstrator handed over a sheet of paper with anti-Trump talking points that were given to him along with the sign by protest organizers.
Adding:
Anti-Trump protests in US may be attempt by deep state to stage color revolution — Russia's Special Envoy
"When the "Hands Off" protests are this well organized, it begs the question: is the deep state applying its playbook from color revolutions abroad to attempt one at home?" Kirill Dmitriev, Special Envoy of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation, wrote.