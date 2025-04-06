BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🥴 Anti-Trump protester CAN'T explain meaning of HIS OWN SIGN... as it was written for him?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
222 views • 5 months ago

🥴 Anti-Trump protester CAN'T explain meaning of HIS OWN SIGN... as it was written for him

After minutes of tense thinking, the demonstrator handed over a sheet of paper with anti-Trump talking points that were given to him along with the sign by protest organizers.

Anti-Trump protests in US may be attempt by deep state to stage color revolution — Russia's Special Envoy

"When the "Hands Off" protests are this well organized, it begs the question: is the deep state applying its playbook from color revolutions abroad to attempt one at home?" Kirill Dmitriev, Special Envoy of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation, wrote.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
