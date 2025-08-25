NWO: the Vatican's is satan’s home (4)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Moon landing lol



Excellent short video on the evils of the Vatican and its satanic symbols.





In Revelation 12:9, satan is known as the dragon and that old serpent. In Revelation 13:2, the dragon gives his power, seat and great authority to the beast. The beast is the Vatican as it is described in Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18.

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington