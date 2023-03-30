BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Do Catholics Believe That Mary Is Equal to Jesus? with Greg Durel
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
162 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 03/30/2023

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-greg-durel-part-2 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Right now we’re interviewing Greg Durel. He’s the pastor at Heritage Bible Church at Gretna, Louisiana. He has a radio—weekly radio ministry, which is devoted to educating Catholics in biblical doctrine.


Greg, we’ve been dealing with dogmas, issues, thoughts, on the basis of what Catholics think. Does it conform, well, first of all to their own church—how does it compare with what the Bible teaches? And, Greg, last week we mentioned the fact that many Catholics don’t believe many of the dogmas of the Catholic Church. Now, how does that work out?

Keywords
apostasyberean callta mcmahongreg durel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy