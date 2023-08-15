Privacy Meets Tokenization: FIRO's Spark Assets

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Spark Assets (Spats) are a groundbreaking feature introduced by FIRO's Lelantus Spark upgrade. It enables the creation of various tokens on the FIRO blockchain, each benefiting from the same robust privacy and security technologies. Spark Assets offer seamless integration of different assets, such as stablecoins, while maintaining the high level of privacy that FIRO is known for. This innovation opens the door to diverse financial use cases while preserving users' confidentiality and expanding the possibilities within the FIRO ecosystem.

Spats Presentation at MoneroKon https://www.brighteon.com/12844193-756a-4c32-a14a-f94a6b0f63a4

Spats (Spark Assets) Paper: https://eprint.iacr.org/2022/288

Firo's Tokenization Layer, Elysium: https://firo.org/2022/10/10/elysium-release-candidate.html



