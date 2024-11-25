Repeated Attacks by Zionist Settlers on Beit Furik village





Israeli settlers attacked the homes of citizens in the village of Beit Furik, east of Nablus, several times, the latest being on Saturday, under the protection of the occupation army, specifically on the outskirts of the Officers' Neighborhood in the town.

The local residents confronted them, leading to clashes in the area amidst heavy gunfire, resulting in the injury of a young man, the cutting down of olive trees, and the burning of several agricultural and industrial rooms.

Interview: Wael Hanani, a citizen affected by settler attacks.

Mounadel Hanani, member of the municipal council

Reporting: Faris odeh

Filmed: 24/11/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://FreePalestine.Video