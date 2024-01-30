Speaker: Larken Rose
A powerful and thought-provoking speech by philosopher and author Larken
Rose, on how humanity creates monsters among themselves.
Larken Rose is a philosopher, screenwriter, author and speaker known for
the movie "The Jones Plantation" sharing the psychology of what he
considers to be "The Most Dangerous Superstition."
"We Create MONSTERS, And It's Literally Killing Us - Larken Rose
