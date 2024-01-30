Create New Account
We Create MONSTERS, And It's Literally Killing Us - Larken Rose
Speaker: Larken Rose A powerful and thought-provoking speech by philosopher and author Larken Rose, on how humanity creates monsters among themselves. Larken Rose is a philosopher, screenwriter, author and speaker known for the movie "The Jones Plantation" sharing the psychology of what he considers to be "The Most Dangerous Superstition." "We Create MONSTERS, And It's Literally Killing Us - Larken Rose

Keywords
freedompoliticstruth

