The Weaponized Identity Matrix
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
502 views • 10/05/2023

Who are you?  Do you own your identity?  You probably know that your identity can be stolen but did you know that your identity can be weaponized against you using Synthetic Biology?  This has happened many times in totalitarian regimes. Learn how weaponized identity is a puzzle piece in the depopulation machinations.


UPDATE: Dateline October 4th, 2023:

This was drafted in March but released today, the auspicious day of October 4th.  Was today a test of this document?


I would be interested in your thoughts.


https://media.defense.gov/2023/Mar/21/2003183448/-1/-1/0/ESF%20IDENTITY%20AND%20ACCESS%20MANAGEMENT%20RECOMMENDED%20BEST%20PRACTICES%20FOR%20ADMINISTRATORS%20PP-23-0248_508C.PDF


United Nations Traceability, Global Compact:

https://d306pr3pise04h.cloudfront.net/docs/issues_doc/supply_chain/Traceability/Guide_to_Traceability.pdf

https://unece.org/fileadmin/DAM/trade/Publications/ECE_TRADE_429E_TraceabilityForSustainableTrade.pdf


NAIS:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Animal_Identification_System

https://www.intechopen.com/chapters/17861


Keywords
perceptionidentitydepopulationidentity thefti amself esteemdecision makingownershipcelesteceleste solumiamsynthetic biologysynbiodigital transformationcelestial reporttraceabilityinternal boundariesdigital synthesisnaisesf identity access
