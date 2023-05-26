Anti-war Is Right, Not Left

Memorial Day is for honoring and mourning those who’ve died while serving in the United States armed forces — despite what we think of the people who’ve sent precious American lives into conflicts we shouldn’t have been in. In this special Memorial Day episode, employees of The New American magazine and its parent organization, The John Birch Society, discuss their experiences as U.S. military soldiers and what it means to support the troops and be anti-war.





In the second half of the show, three of the contributors to TNA’s Special Report “The Future of Tech” — chemical engineer Jeff Lindsay, TNA publisher Dennis Behreandt, and TNA executive senior editor Steve Bonta — join editor-in-chief Gary Benoit for a lively discussion that sheds much-needed light on this important topic.





