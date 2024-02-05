Sen John Kennedy: TEX Border Patrol Agent caught 21 known child predators in 2 months

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In just 2 months Border Patrol Agents in Texas caught 21 known child predators trying to enter our country illegally. Great Job to Border Patrol Agents 🎯 Can you imagine how many were not caught? Joe Biden is responsible for every disgusting child sex traffic act !
