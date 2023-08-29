Battling Milk-Addicted Christians

August 19th, 2018

Pastor Dean delves into one of the main reasons for division among Christians and that would be milk-addicted Christians. Milk-addicted Christians are those who refuse to go any deeper than the basics and many times they even have the basics wrong. The Apostles wrote by inspiration of the Holy Spirit that we must study and let the Holy Spirit lead us into the meat of the Word of God. But too many stop short and get satisfied with what they think they know. These stubborn believers get dug into their milk-bunkers, cling tightly to their security blankets of false doctrine, and even get mean when they are challenged with deeper Biblical truth that upsets their little world. And when they cannot defend their positions with rightly divided Scripture, they resort to false accusations. Sadly, some of these adult babies are ministers.