Covid Vax Class Action Update.
Published 2 months ago

Dr. Melissa McCann: A Summary Of The Australian COVID Vaccine Injuries Class Action Lawsuit To donate please go to:

https://www.nomoresilenceau.com/campaigns/covid-vaccine-class-action-injuries/


They are seeking $1 from 600 000 people to continue this action through to trial.


For more information on the class action please go to:

https://www.covidvaxclassaction.com.au


For a video on the perspective leading up to the filing:

https://rumble.com/v2bk5mw-dr-melissa-mccann-speech-covid-vaccines-and-effects-tour-sydney-australia-2.html


YouTube: @drmelissamccann

Twitter: @drmelissamccann


Join: https://roobsflyers.bio.link/

