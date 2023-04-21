© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nicole 解释纽约东区法院最近对中共非法派驻在纽约的中共警察局的40位公安官员进行查缴和指控的起诉书信息。她提到起诉书中提到了 #912project 是以郭文贵先生的政治庇护申请日命名的。当时，中共派出了工作小组对郭文贵的政治庇护申请代理律师事务所进行了黑客攻击。
April 20, 2023, Wayne Dupree @WayneDupreeShow interview @Nicole7749 Nicole explained the indictment document of the case in which the Eastern District Court of New York recently seized and charged 40+ CCP officers sent by CCP's Ministry of Security and work at CCP's police station illegally stationed in New York. She mentioned that the #912project was named after Miles Guo's political asylum application date. At that time, the CCP sent a working team to hack Miles Guo’s representing law firm for his political asylum applications.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #WayneDuPree #nfsc #mosenglish #ccpsecretpolicestations