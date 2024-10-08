Do We Really Live In A Republic, Not A Democracy???

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPISODE 08 We explore why people in the US think we have a DEMOCRACY when in truth we have a REPUBLIC. People identifying as someone or something else to make people feel bad about themselves. We laugh at the reality of life:)
00:00 Introduction
00:38 PREGER "U" Republic
10:33 Lost in Space Astronauts
13:26 I identify as this so you should bow to me.
16:17 laughing at reality