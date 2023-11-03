BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rabbi Meir Kahane H''YD - Election Promotion Film 1988
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
917 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 11/03/2023

Posted 21May2019 Arab News:

Knesset Member, Rabbi Meir David Kahane was a Jewish religious & Israeli nationalist activist who founded the Jewish Defense League (JDL). His controversial nature is a testament to the fact that he has been referred to as a "visionary hero of the Jewish people". He promoted  Jewish Self Defense, The Baal Teshuva movement (the return of secular Jews to religious Judaism) and Aliyah (immigration to the Holy Jewish Land of Israel). In 1990 Rabbi Meir Kahane was assassinated in New York City by an Arab Terrorist.

Keywords
israelprophetjewish peoplearabsrabbi meir kahane1967 six day war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy