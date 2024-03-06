State Dept.’s Miller Warns Russia of Battlefield Surprises in 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TruNews is your most reliable source for updates about World War 3. We are now into the third year of the third world war. Our lead story is a reiteration of a threat made last month by outgoing State Department Assistant Secretary Victoria Nuland. She cryptically warned Russia that Ukraine would deliver surprises on the battlefield this year. Her threat was echoed yesterday in Washington by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller who also said Ukraine has some surprises planned for Russia this year.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 03/06/2024
