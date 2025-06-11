BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How Do I Embrace Holiness Every Day?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
1
3 months ago

How do I embrace holiness every day when temptation never rests? In today’s devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster answers that pressing question straight from 1 Thessalonians 4:3-4, revealing why embracing holiness is God’s purpose for every believer.

You’ll learn the practical marks of a holy life—separation from evil, sexual purity, and bringing your body under Spirit-led control—and discover simple steps to yield your “vessel” as a living sacrifice (Romans 12:1). Pastor Webster unpacks how living God’s purpose sets you free from sin’s grip and empowers genuine, growing joy. If you’ve struggled to stay pure in a tempting world, this message will equip you to start embracing holiness today and inspire others to do the same. Watch, share, and subscribe for weekly encouragement!


Keywords
bible studyroderick websterseparation from evilchristian obedienceembracing holinessembrace holiness dailyliving gods purposemarks of a holy lifesexual purity devotion1 thessalonians 4v3romans 12v1holiness sermonchristian sanctificationspiritual growth tipsavoid temptationfaith motivationchurch devotional serieswalking in purity
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Greetings

00:19God's Plan and Purpose for His Children

01:13Marks of a Holy Life

02:09Living a Life of Separation from Evil

04:49Controlling the Body

06:19Presenting Your Body as a Living Sacrifice

08:05Yielding to Righteousness

09:48Conclusion and Next Steps

