© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How do I embrace holiness every day when temptation never rests? In today’s devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster answers that pressing question straight from 1 Thessalonians 4:3-4, revealing why embracing holiness is God’s purpose for every believer.
You’ll learn the practical marks of a holy life—separation from evil, sexual purity, and bringing your body under Spirit-led control—and discover simple steps to yield your “vessel” as a living sacrifice (Romans 12:1). Pastor Webster unpacks how living God’s purpose sets you free from sin’s grip and empowers genuine, growing joy. If you’ve struggled to stay pure in a tempting world, this message will equip you to start embracing holiness today and inspire others to do the same. Watch, share, and subscribe for weekly encouragement!
00:00Introduction and Greetings
00:19God's Plan and Purpose for His Children
01:13Marks of a Holy Life
02:09Living a Life of Separation from Evil
04:49Controlling the Body
06:19Presenting Your Body as a Living Sacrifice
08:05Yielding to Righteousness
09:48Conclusion and Next Steps