Part 2 -Entire VISION from 11 yr old Boy, shown future of WHAT's COMING!!

The entire video of the 11 year old boy's dream/vision is in this video. This is part 2, instead of picking up where my vid froze in part 1, I decided to show the entire video. In part 1, is still good to watch because I have the info on the 3D printed meat and the Beverly Hills hotel footage, where my biometrics was read, without my consent !!!

This is the 11th hour meaning, end of end times. The boy even said by time he was a teenager, this happens and all speeds up. I see it already in place. Please don't be in denial. Repent , get your heart right with God's son now while you have time. I pray at the end if you need help or need prayer.