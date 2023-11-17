© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Joe Pags | Aggression in Congress -- Impeachment of Mayorkas and Biden with Jim Jordan
US Rep Jim Jordan (R)OH-04 - House Judiciary Committee chair on the near fisticuffs in the Senate -- the probe in the Biden family corruption and more.
jordan.house.gov