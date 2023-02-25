BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
U.S. GOVERNMENT: CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE, PART 9 OF 13, MASS SHOOTINGS (B) ─ THE MAGIC GUNSHOT WOUNDS
taranda
taranda
76 views • 02/25/2023

-- Contrary to what Hollywood teaches us, many gunshot injuries are not simple [and clean]. . . . Bullets . . . can inflict horrible wounds that damage vital organs and blood vessels and require radical, debilitating, and expensive surgical procedures in order to prevent death. In many cases, life after being shot is never the same. "These events take place in less than a tenth of a second, followed by a lifetime of trying to get patched up and rehabilitated," said Dr. Stephen Hargarten, a firearm-injury expert. [In real life] getting shot is ugly business. (Rolling Stone)

Ted Aranda
https://www.raftd.org/

governmentmass shootingsdemocracy
