Another Zionist ass-kissing American presidential candidate.......

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy: Israel should behead 100 senior Hamas officials and put them on sticks at the border as a reminder of what will happen to those who attack Israel.
Source @LauraAboli
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link