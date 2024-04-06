BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

the epidemic of the vaccinated ~ vaccine shedders are making people sick ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
14 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • 04/06/2024

in todays discussion we will be talking about who really is to blame for the case of people getting sicker and not recovering. and it is the vaccinated that are to blame and not those that rely on nature healing. I also will be sharing the highwire episode 365 woman on the front lines, and in this episode you will see Del Bigtree expose the measles outbreak in Disney World Resort where he shows you that the people spreading measles was the vaccinated, and not the unvaccinated. I will also, do a situation update report on what is going on in florida with people who are wearing mask again in light of the summer cold season and the twice pushed vaccination programs that are, or have been hosted at churches that feed the Homeless like the Unitarian Universalist church.


references:

- suzanne Humphries

  https://dissolvingillusions.com/

  https://drsuzanne.net/

- sherri tenpenny

  https://rumble.com/c/c-593647

- robert malone

  https://rumble.com/c/rwmalonemd

- bryan ardis

  https://rumble.com/search/all?q=bryan%20ardis

- peter mccullough

  https://rumble.com/c/PeterMcCulloughMD

- the highwire episode 365

  https://rumble.com/v4m3eet-episode-365-females-on-the-frontline.html

- Covidland

  https://rumble.com/c/COVIDLAND

- Nuremberg code

  https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/the-nuremberg-code

- Black Robed Regiment

  https://rumble.com/v4nhu58-pastors-huddle-w-lucas-miles.html

  https://rumble.com/v325b22-the-black-robed-regiment.-preachers-fighting-in-the-revolutionary-war.-hidd.html

Keywords
rapeblackworldoutbreakvaccinationvaccinemeaslesnurembergmedicalepidemicdisneysheddingoftheunvaccinatedvaccinatedcode19resortcovidcovidlandsheddersregimentrobed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy