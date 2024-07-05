BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2024 Ron Gray Moral Courage Award Presented to Barry Neufeld
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
8 views • 10 months ago

On May 24, CHP National Leader Rod Taylor and former National Leader Ron Gray presented Barry Neufeld with the First Annual Ron Gray Moral Courage Award in recognition of his courageous work as a Chilliwack School Trustee in challenging the SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) curriculum being imposed on students in BC public schools. The event took place in Abbotsford. Other speakers adding their thoughts on moral courage and thanking Barry Neufeld for his work were Tanya Gaw (Action 4 Canada) and Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson (Laura Lynn Live).

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

chp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorbcpresentationchpron graytanya gawcdnpolisogilaura-lynn tyler thompsonbarry neufeldrongraymoralcourageawardbarryneufeldron gray moral courage awardchilliwack school trusteeaction 4 canadalaura lynn live
