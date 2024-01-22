Russia Destroyed The Base Of Foreign Mercenaries In Konstantinovka┃Ukrainian Army Lost 'Krokhmalne'

The fact that Russian troops managed to take full control of the settlement of 'Krokhmalne' in the Kupyansk direction of the front became known on the morning of January 21. Moreover, 5 hours later, the fact of the capture of this settlement was also officially confirmed by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. According to the Russian military department, Ukrainian formations were forced to leave this settlement under the onslaught of advancing Russian troops. It is reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine retreated to the West for three kilometers. Thus, the Russian army expanded and strengthened its foothold in the Kharkiv region and received the opportunity to attack cities such as Kupyansk and Kharkiv from several directions at once....................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN