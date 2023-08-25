'Common Ground' takes a look at solutions to rein in the national debt | The Bret Baier Podcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Congressman Scott Peters (D-CA-50) and Congressman Bill Huizenga (R-MI-4) join to discuss what cuts to the budget can be made to reel in federal spending and highlight the importance of reigning in the national debt.
