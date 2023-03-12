◽️"Bakhmut probably worse than Stalingrad" - Ukraine soldiers.

◽️ A group of Ukrainian soldiers warn their fellow citizens not to join the army.

◽️ Ukrainian soldiers decided to surrender but were shot by their own men.

⚡️SITREP

⚡️ Reports that Russia's Kinzhal hypersonic missile hit NATO's western command center. Video footage of 2 Kinzhals. There is no defense against it.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by the aviation and artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Gryanikovka (Kharkov region) and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy has lost up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, 5 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the active action of the units, and the artillery operation of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy manpower and hardware near Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 90 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 2 pickups, 1 D-30 howitzer, and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system have been eliminated.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the active action of the units, and the artillery operation of the 'Yug' Group of Forces have resulted in the elimination of over 140 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 4 pickups, 3 motor vehicles, and 2 D-30 howitzers near Zaliznyanskoye, Krasnoye, and Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the aviation and artillery operations of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU units near Prechistovka and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy has lost up to 70 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 1 motor vehicle, and 1 D-20 howitzer.

💥 In Kherson direction, firepower operations have resulted in the elimination of over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, as well as the ordnance depot of 124th Territorial Defense Brigade of the AFU.

✈️💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 75 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 114 areas.

◽️ The U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 and AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radars have been destroyed near Konstantinovka and Privolye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Air defense facilities have shot down 4 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by HIMARS and Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as have intercepted 4 HARM anti-radiation missiles.

◽️ Moreover, 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region), Raygorodok, Oborotnovka, Ploshchanka (Lugansk People's Republic), Staromayorskoye, Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic), Kamenskoye, and Balochki (Zaporozhye region).



