Oncologist Dr. Angus Dalgleish:
"These were not vaccines. These were horrible gene therapies that could actually integrate into your genome. And this is one of the reasons we're seeing this horrendous rise in turbo cancers."
"I am terrified about what they have done to our children. I think everybody who went along with that should... go to court."
"They were never, ever safe."
