GOD OF THE BIBLE vs the god of FREEMASONRY
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
152 followers
1
72 views • 6 months ago

Countless Christian men are trapped in the dark mysteries of FREEMASONRY. Beguiled by its mysterious inner workings they are BLIND to the lying, deceitful spirits, and false spirituality within the Lodge. JOIN Dr. William Schnoebelen, former 32nd degree Mason and occult authority as he exposes the profound differences between the TRUE GOD of the Bible and the ancient, false god baal of Freemasonry! Bill has taught on Masonry since 1988 & is a groundbreaking voice exposing the depths of satanic influence within the ranks of the brotherhood. PLEASE SHARE this video!!


DISCOVER differences between the GOD OF THE BIBLE & the god of Masonry that cannot be ignored! http://www.withoneaccord.org

Keywords
vsgod of biblegod of freemasonry
