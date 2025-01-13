Say Goodbye to Hollywood...

Once You Meant So Much to Me.

But I Was Young and Dumb Back Then...

I Didn't Know What a Cesspool You Could Be.





Will All This Burt-Up Property Be Bought Up...

For Mere Penny's on The Dollar?

This is Exactly What We Saw in Hawaii...

And These Things Should Make You Holler!





The Global Elitists Want The World...

For Their Own Private Park.

Be Care of The Tainted Seeds...

That are Sown in The Dark.