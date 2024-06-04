BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
w₊w₊w＝?
w₊w₊w＝?
24 views • 11 months ago

gBizINFO （METI）経済産業省

https://info.gbiz.go.jp/index.html


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


デジタル庁(法人番号: 8000012010038）

https://ttzk.graffer.jp/corporations/8000012010038



内閣府

2000012010019


金融庁

6000012010023



厚生労働省

6000012070001



国税庁

7000012050002


財務省

8000012050001



農林水産省

5000012080001



経済産業省

4000012090001



国土交通省

2000012100001



警察庁

8000012130001


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝

■今大切な内容■

らっきーデタラメ放送局★第135回『支配の手法！分断統治とは？』

https://youtu.be/XAiX7Xb9d9U?si=oBO2ruzAJtabIIpn

＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


https://x.com/HimalayaJapan/status/1634412309723631617?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1634412309723631617%7Ctwgr%5E2bbe50e90443f808f37c5ca3ca9a0e11e445a65a%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fameblo.jp%2Ffumizo777%2Fentry-12848979024.html


国際連合広報センター ■非常任理事国（10か国）

https://www.unic.or.jp/info/un/un_organization/members_mainbodies/



日本メディア

https://x.com/hide_Q_/status/1736611716665098341?t=m0alhd3TW2T6B9FNzia11Q&s=19



＊"次の受け皿"へ向けた動き＊

https://x.com/northkoreayo2/status/1795676420993409532


https://x.com/JdxFmtNtp9IMEmV/status/1795795871017177479


https://youtu.be/7ggxZXLo-Kk?si=mhWUA0tON4OgPLZX (2024年6月2日)


https://x.com/tweetsoku1/status/1795612519639261410



各国代表者が着座しているのは1/3にも満ていません。これで可決が成立するのでしょうか？全くの茶番が展開。

https://x.com/w2skwn3/status/1797288875188158871



国際機関であるWHOが加盟国に「言論統制」を求める可能性

https://x.com/BABYLONBU5TER/status/1796998597214622128?s=06

＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


遺伝子ワクチンで精神的苦痛受けたと11人が国を提訴 東京地裁

https://x.com/madokaratsuki/status/1797605747750293597


https://x.com/banruikyouson/status/1797020204201119769


https://x.com/kkkfff1234k/status/1797528322605559844



コロナ騒動「ガンガン煽りましょう！」By.某局プロデューサー

https://www.brighteon.com/47f03c5f-193c-4008-b823-ac63a598a910




