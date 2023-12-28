Create New Account
Stamp Out Pride and Die to Yourself Each Day
Blessed To Teach
Published 2 months ago

Dec 15, 2023 "Rick's Alone Time with God" Blog: My Remnant, well done. Most of you have adjusted your schedules to put me first. Keep focusing on me and seeking my face with reverence. Come boldly to my throne but with the understanding of who I Am. I need this balance of humbleness and confidence. #StampOutPride #DietoYourself #SeekMyFace

“Rick’s Alone Time with God” Blog: https://mtr.cool/dqkedfcnfy



