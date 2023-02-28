BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn Why is the left admitting to the COVID lab leak NOW
High Hopes
High Hopes
173 views • 02/28/2023

Glenn Beck


Feb 27, 2023


The U.S. Department of Energy recently admitted — with ‘low confidence’ — that it believes the COVID-19 pandemic likely DID begin with a lab leak in Wuhan, China (shocking!). So, has our federal government grown SO large that it’s now commonplace for the Department of ENERGY to be investigating COVID-19’s origins? And, perhaps more importantly, why is the U.S. government choosing to admit the lab leak theory’s validity NOW? Glenn gives his own theory as to why the Biden administration suddenly seems A-OK with blaming China…



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AaL5lqakLUE

Keywords
current eventschinapandemicthe leftglenn beckwuhancovid-19covidbiden administrationdept of energylab leak
