"Election Accountability: Reviewing California's Slow Ballot Count"

In this episode of Come Together Media, a roundtable for those who value freedom, we discuss down-ballot races that have yet to be called, Trump’s cabinet picks and liberal meltdowns.
The episode 12 roundtable consists of:
Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow - https://rumble.com/c/Intentional @MicMeowed
Gail Seiler - Volunteer with the Former Feds Group – https://formerfedsgroup.org @Saorise69
Chelsea Goodell – Volunteer with the Former Feds Group – https://formerfedsgroup.org @FFCTForg
Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com @itnshow