Terror Storm: Final Cut - Special Edition

"This is a must see for those who want to know the real truth behind many of the devastating terrorist attacks and other government sponsored, false-flag events of the past. You won't get this information from the corporate-controlled media, who's main job is to keep the truth from you. This is by far the best documentary that Jones has made to date and it is well documented. It is professionally done with an original music score. But the most important thing about this documentary is that it conclusively shows that our government has been behind a number of false-flag operations of the past and what their motivation was."





Terrorstorm





Throughout history, criminal elements inside governments have carried out terror attacks against their own populations as a pretext to enslave them. Terrorstorm reveals how, in the last hundred years, Western leaders have repeatedly murdered their own citizens while posing as their saviors.





This powerful documentary explores the mindset of the average brainwashed westerner and delves deeply in to the systems of control which have been scientifically crafted to imprison their minds and keep their eyes closed to the realities of the world around them.





