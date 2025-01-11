Disease in Reverse - Episode 4: Natural Medicines to Reverse Autoimmunity, Chronic Diseases & Cancer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch all 12 Episodes 'Disease in Reverse' for free at: https://DiseaseInReverse.net
o Learn the RIGHT ways to detox your body from environmental toxins and from the biotoxins in the deadly jab
o Discover the key treatments and protocols for parasitic infections - particularly for ones that just won't clear and why this is happening
o Cutting edge detox methods that everyone should be using to restore their health
o Discover which natural medicines experts suggest you should always have on hand - And why they're better than Big Pharma's nasty drugs!
o Top doctors reveal little-known natural protocols to optimize overall health by healing gut issues and fortifying the immune system.
o Discover the most frequently recommended nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and other supplements used to protect and heal your body.
o Our natural medicine doctors reveal simple dietary and lifestyle changes to optimize your mitochondrial health.
o Find out how to reverse the root cause of life-altering diseases from our renowned integrative medicine doctors.
Tags: Bioweapons, biotoxin, Reversing, Disease in Reverse, Jonathan Otto, Dr Bryan Ardis, Bryan Ardis, Ardis, Episode 1, Deadly Effects, Dr Henry Ealy, mRNA, vaccines, jabs, covid, covid 19, Dr Peter McCullough, Peter McCullough, C-19, blood clots, clots, plasmids, turbo cancers, cancer, remission, doctors, Big Pharma, spike, glycoprotein, immune cells, T Cells, heart disease, heart attacks, plandemic, pandemic, democide, depopulation, miscarriages, stillbirths