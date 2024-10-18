BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Elk Fire In Wyoming Continues To Burn Out Of Control
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
63 views • 7 months ago

Elk Fire in Wyoming continues to burn out of control


You won’t see this fire getting major media coverage and broadcasted all over social media because another alleged land grab is taking place and they don’t want this fire getting exposure


You see:


- They found 2.34 billion tons of neodymium in Wyoming, a magnetic mineral which is pretty vital to computer technologies

- Chariot Mining just found the first hard lithium deposits in Wyoming in the last month or so

- Chariot's stock price has gone up nearly 40% in the last month

- These massive fires are only 45 minutes away from Black Mountain, the main project of Chariot Mining Company


Draw your own conclusions


https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1846913126169501794

