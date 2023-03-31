COMPUTINGFOREVER: CENTRALLY PLANNED CITIES: PLANNED-OPOLIS (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel SixthSense at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CU76b9VL8L1O/



🆕⚠️LATEST PFIZER DOCS LIST GRAPHENE OXIDE:⚠️🆕https://bit.ly/40k8i8G





⚠️DETECTION OF GRAPHENE IN COVID19 VACCINES BY MICRO-RAMAN SPECTROSCOPY - Prof. Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid⚠️

https://bit.ly/3HI7brG





⚠️FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world (211 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever⚠️ https://bit.ly/3Gt39Uq





⚠️A Case Report: Multifocal Necrotizing Encephalitis and Myocarditis after BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccination against COVID-19 ⚠️

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/10/10/1651

https://bit.ly/3xpvS7t





🆕⚠️Autopsy-based histopathological characterization of myocarditis after anti-SARS-CoV-2-vaccination [PDF DOC]⚠️

https://bit.ly/3HHQJt9





⚠️What is in the so-calledCOVID-19 “Vaccines”? Part 1: Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity:⚠️

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/52/121

https://bit.ly/3gXgQ4j





⚠️Scanning and Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines⚠️

https://www.actascientific.com/ASMS/pdf/ASMS-06-1351.pdf





⚠️Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G⚠️

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/pdf/jclintranslres-2021-7-5-666.pdf





⚠️Case Briefing Document and lab report, shows GRAPHENE OXIDE FOUND IN ALL MRNA INJECTIONS, 11/02/2022⚠️

https://ukcitizen2021.org/Case_Briefing_Document_and_lab_report_Ref_AUC_101_Report%20.pdf

This report, ref AUC_101_Report, which was commissioned by EbMCsquared CiC and prepared and published by UNIT relates to initial findings and forms a strong case for continued further scientific investigation.





⚠️On the Clear Evidence of the Risks to Children from Smartphone and WiFi Radio Frequency Radiation [PDF]⚠️

https://bit.ly/3VKaOSY





MIRROR SOURCE, You are encouraged to follow/support/credit the original content creator, if you see fit:

⫸ComputingForever⫷ https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever:9

🎬 https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever:9/planned-opolis-2:1





Buy How is This a Thing Mugs here: https://teespring.com/stores/computing-forever-store





Support my work on Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/dave-cullen





Support my work via crypto: https://computingforever.com/donate/





Follow me on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKg/

http://www.computingforever.com





KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Gab: https://gab.ai/DaveCullen





Subscribe on Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/DaveCullen





Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/davecullen





Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDaveCullenShow:7





Telegram: https://t.me/ComputingForeverOfficial





▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

⚠️MORE UP TO DATE CONTENT HERE:⚠️: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0





🎄NEW! November 22nd, 2022🎄

🏥 Write To Your GP, Healthcare Professional Or Pharmacist To Remind Them They Must First ‘Do No Harm’ [Template Letter]🏥

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Letter-8-GPs-and-Pharmacists:4





🏥Post Covid Jab Supplement Guide - Dr. Zandré Botha🏥:

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/post-covid-jab-supplement-guide:1





⚠️Pfizers Adverse Reactions Doc, they wanted to hide for 75 YEARS! ⚠️

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf





⚠️⚠️LATEST PFIZER DOC DROP:⚠️⚠️

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf





📣NEW!! - Jab Centre Script & Documentation📣NEW!!

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Jab-Centre-Script---Documentation:5





📣NEW!! - URGENT PUBLIC NOTICE: Covid-19 vaccines and various civil servants are now under criminal investigation - Case number: 6029679/21 PDF - PRINT/SHARE FAR AND WIDE! 📣NEW!!

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/URGENT-PUBLIC-NOTICE-one-page:2





🏥 Removing Nano Poisoning - REV3 - PDF Document🏥

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Removing-Nano-poisoning-rev3-2020:3





🏥 How to detox graphene oxide 🏥

https://www.holistichealthonline.info/how-to-detox-graphene-oxide/



