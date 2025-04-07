BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed reports suggesting that President Trump is considering a 90-day tariff suspension
First came this:  Trump is considering suspending mutual tariffs for 90 days for all countries except China , said Kevin Hassett, Director of the US National Economic Council.

🔥⚠️🇺🇸CNBC: NO ONE IN THE WHITE HOUSE KNOWS ABOUT THE 90-DAY PAUSE

Then, this video: 

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed reports suggesting that President Trump is considering a 90-day tariff suspension for all countries except China, calling them false.

The claim, initially reported by CNBC earlier today, briefly boosted the U.S. stock market for about an hour before it fell again.

Adding, (some people made $$$$$$$ because of:)

Due to the fake news story about Trump's potential tariff suspension, the stock market surged by $2 trillion in just minutes, only to drop by $3 trillion shortly after.

