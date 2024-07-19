IEEE: 6G Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT): A journey from Science Fiction To Reality July 6, 2024

https://www.youtube.com/live/3pvN9YhEoU4?si=O8MFrNxWP8K894wK

My Thread: 6G https://x.com/fear2022/status/1812641936114581866?t=E2K1ZqEVkcBId-onz3DuuQ&s=19

https://x.com/fear2022/status/1808296969481130004?t=RoSHSO0BMaD_UEwKsCybPw&s=19

Multiple Threads nano IoBnT 6G "Using The Human Body As The Antennas"

https://x.com/fear2022/status/1808301884152643813?t=rQT7U6QynhVnVovekNK8OQ&s=19

BIOCONVERGENCE https://x.com/fear2022/status/1809041535712842154?t=6lApi95HT_F45ztf_LGs4g&s=19

NNI-nano 20 YEARS https://x.com/fear2022/status/1809984632705749317?t=L6sMUiZNUcgpZrBQNlOsTg&s=19

Iobnt 6G IMT-2030 https://x.com/fear2022/status/1810364763504779640?t=R4sAiJqtC-Zxhra5s3z4nw&s=19

Sensitive Technology Research Areas Government Of Canada_Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada Biodigital Convergence 2024





https://rumble.com/v4y1yix-may-28-2024.html

6G WORLD: Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? What about not only measuring your health but literally taking control of it?

https://rumble.com/v4xs7zl-may-27-2024.html





























Telecom's Weaponized 5G Caught in the Act While we Sleep





NEXRAD Exposes Telecoms' Dirty Secret: The 5G Smoking Gun.

https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/telecoms-weaponized-5g-caught-in?triedRedirect=true&initial_medium=video

.





'The biodigital convergence describes the intersection, and in some cases merging, of biological and digital technologies. Biodigital technologies include mRNA vaccines used to treat COVID-19' ....

1. https://twitter.com/fear2022/status/1789091924931920181?t=4gWKeIqJhaasyFHntgUytg&s=19

2. https://twitter.com/fear2022/status/1789395770430349505?t=UyHqLlCKa39CKHwlSyaTeA&s=19

.





SENSORS2023:

Exploring the Role of 6G Technology in Enhancing Quality of Experience for m-Health Multimedia Applications: A Comprehensive Survey https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/13/5882

Exploring the Role of 6G Technology in Enhancing Quality of Experience for m-Health Multimedia Applications: A Comprehensive Survey

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/13/5882?type=check_update&version=1

Envisioning 6G Molecular Communication for IoBNT Diagnostic Systems https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9538653

KEYNOTE 1: PROF. ÖZGÜR BARIŞ AKAN, UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE, IEEE FELLOW, TURING FELLOWTITLE: INTERNET OF EVERYTHING (IOE) - FROM MOLECULES TO THE UNIVERSE

Date: November 6th, 2023

https://camad2023.ieee-camad.org/program/keynotes

AI-Enabled Internet of Nano Things Methodology for Healthcare Information Management

https://www.igi-global.com/chapter/ai-enabled-internet-of-nano-things-methodology-for-healthcare-information-management/312337

https://twitter.com/fear2022/status/1791601178188333509?t=DAmiyO8esC6oZ8J8DI7uUQ&s=19





Smart Body Area Network (SmartBAN)

Relay Functionality for SmartBAN

Medium Access Control (MAC) 2024

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.etsi.org/deliver/etsi_ts/103800_103899/103805/01.01.01_60/ts_103805v010101p.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwie1L3j4JWGAxW838kDHZ6WDUY4FBAWegQIAxAB&usg=AOvVaw0Ol238Lg6mWK4C9fu2FPgt

Nano communication, often referred to also as molecular communication, has the potential to complement classic radio-based telecommunication networks and, eventually, become an integral part of 6G+ solutions. A keynote on this topic will be held at EuCNC.

https://www.eucnc.eu/programme/keynotes/

.





6G Market Size & Share Analysis - Industry Research Report - Growth Trends https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/6g-market