RT News - June 16 2025 9AM GMT

June 16, 2025

rt.com





Iran and Israel exchange yet another round of missiles strikes. Tehran reportedly hit an Israeli power plant, while the IDF claims to have destroyed numerous arms production sites. Israel shifts rhetoric from never wanting Iran to get its hands on nukes, to the need for regime change in the country, with Prime Minister Netanyahu, alluding to an assassination plot against the supreme leader. A secret Mossad drone workshop is discovered and dismantled on the outskirts of Tehran. Local police seize hundreds of kilograms of homemade explosives, as well as dozens of launchers and parts for making the deadly devices. Moldovan police beat a priest and people holding children - as locals protest against an LGBT march in the capital.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515