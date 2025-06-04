2025-6-4 they can't discern they are being smitten, so they will never repent, and with religion, they don't see the need to

This evening, june 4th at even, until the 5th at even, is...the appointed time of harvest...prepare you meat offering to offer, and prepare two wave loaves to bring, present, and wave. Do not work, it is as a sabbath unto you. Consider in your heart what these 7 sets of sabbaths are all about, and what these two wave loaves are all about, and why is there leaven? Consider, do not google; the internet does not have the answers, God does. Arrange your life in a manner of faith, separation, and obedience, and God will give you even better things than you seek. Don't, and be like everyone else with their yt channel and ministry and church understanding nothing and teaching error. They greatly err in their spirit, just like x-ianity.....how is it that the largest religion on earth says that God's covenant is old, and worship a triune thing, and call the name of the son of God after a greek idol? error! smitten! and soon, the new householder will be removed and handed her bill of divorce, just like the previous householder. So, don't be like them. Come out of her MY people, and take hold on MY covenant, enter into sabbath, and I will cause you to ride upon the high places of the earth, and I will be a God unto you, and you shall become MY children, for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it. If you will enter into life, keep MY commandments, for they are life, and health to all your flesh, and in them, there is a great reward! more precious than gold! sweeter than honey!





"harvest" comes from this verse...

Exo 23:14 Three times thou shalt keep a feast unto me in the year.

Exo 23:15 Thou shalt keep the feast of unleavened bread: (thou shalt eat unleavened bread seven days, as I commanded thee, in the time appointed of the month Abib; for in it thou camest out from Egypt: and none shall appear before me empty:)

Exo 23:16 And the feast of harvest, the firstfruits of thy labours, which thou hast sown in the field: and the feast of ingathering, which is in the end of the year, when thou hast gathered in thy labours out of the field.

Swap out the mistranslated word for "feast" and replace it with "appointed". God does not have times of feasting/parties/gluttony/idolatry/revelry. God has appointed times that we are to come and appear before Him, which is why they are also called....holy convocations....and solemn meetings. Do you come with a joyous laughing feasting spirit to a funeral? or do you come with a serious attitude considering your own end? So likewise, there is a command, "anyone who will come unto MY house, shall leave by a different door than they came.", which means, you will leave changed, and that, for the better. So come with a heart ready to learn, in solace, with a sober spirit, solemn...it is an appointed time, this one being...the appointed time of harvest. And, there are more than 3 times that we appear before Him, even though in this reference from exodus, these 3 are considered the main 3; but we have passover, the firstfrtuit wave offering, unleavened bread, the second wave offering...which is the appointed time of harvest, and then we have in the 7th month, trumpets, atonement, and then tabernacles for 8 days, along with all our new moons (on the first sighting of the sliver), and in all our sabbath days (the 7th day, from even to even). All considered as "sabbaths", all with the expectation, we do not work. And what is God saying to us by commanding us not to work? What is the message? what is that all about? Yes, keep the command, but also ask, "why am I keeping it? what is God trying to teach me in my spirit by keeping it? for the physical command is to teach the spiritual, and that is the entire purpose behind it, God did not waste His words making it up for no reason, HE is not a man to make up stupid crap like men do for no reason, which is also why HE was angry with moses for not speaking to the rock, because, everything matters when HE is giving us these commands, which is why HE always said, "do it like I told you to do it, and don't add to it, and don't take away from it.". So, don't seek to google, or AI, or the chabad.org people for understanding they don't have........but be obedient, and wait on God, and HE will pour it out to those who are true with Him in their heart/spirit. And, when HE does, it will be amazing, and you will treasure it for the rest of your life, and you will teach it to your children...even while the rest of the heathen who all claim to serve God call the whole thing nonsense and old, as they rebel unto their destruction in darkness, all awhile they say, "I can see.". Follow Him long enough in your separation, and you will come to understand everything I just said for yourself. I did not appoint myself to do this, God told me to make these videos for His bride, and then HE surprised me saying, "and I will bring you a bride.". I am fulfilling my side of those words in faith, and let the Lord do as seems good and proper to Him concerning me; praise Yahuah!











