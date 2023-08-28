BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rapidly Expanding Real News Site Paves Way for Journalism of Tomorrow - Sam Anthony
Counter Culture Mom
46 views • 08/28/2023

Sam Anthony understands the media better than most people. Twenty-three years ago, he predicted that brick-and-mortar newspaper and magazine companies would go out of business in the face of an oncoming digital age. Today, he’s the CEO and president of yourNEWS Media Group Inc., a powerful and easy-to-use platform that provides news both locally and on a national scale. yourNEWS is the place for deplatformed content creators, writers, and podcasters who have been censored by Big Tech and the mainstream media. They are rapidly expanding, where they will soon be able to bring uncensored content to readers worldwide. “What we’re doing is the future of news,” Sam shares.



TAKEAWAYS


The Legacy media has a limited lifespan


The younger generation doesn’t watch television or listen to the radio - they are on the internet


You can post and read the latest local content on yourNEWS and also read national headline news on topics mainstream media won’t report


Sam partnered with Jason Sheppard to bring Wimkin - a Facebook alternative without censorship - to life



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Newsletter: https://counterculturemom.com/ 

yourNews Video: https://bit.ly/3pUIFPb

Become a yourNews Citizen Journalist: https://bit.ly/3DqKDda

Wimkin Social Media: https://wimkin.com/

Create a yourNews Account: https://yournews.com/create-account/

yourNews on Wimkin: https://bit.ly/3rvmBuH


🔗 CONNECT WITH yourNEWS MEDIA

Website: https://yournews.com/area/top-stories/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yournewsdotcom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YourNewsMedia


🔗 CONNECT WITH SAM ANTHONY

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sam-anthony-b33b1310/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
freedomcensorshipjournalismnewsfacebookbig techmediaelitesmainstreamceouncensorednewspapertina griffincounter culture mom showsam anthonyyour newswimkinjason sheppard
