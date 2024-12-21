BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 11: Water Baptism
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
6 months ago

John the Baptist introduced baptism by immersion to the Jewish people. Jesus approved of the practice and was also baptized; He did not baptize the new converts but turned it over to His disciples.

Children were prayed for and blessed, but there is no record of infant baptism. Some churches and denominations will even go so far as to claim it grants people membership. Jesus only spoke about water baptism once in the Great Commission.

New believers were immersed in water, which symbolically represented Jesus' death and resurrection. It has nothing to do with salvation but represents the death we will experience and the newness of life that comes with the born again experience. Being crucified with Christ means we should not continue to live in sin.

We are freed from sin since we are dead in the flesh. By being dead to sin, we will live with Christ and be set free from the law of death. It is our hope that you will be able separate the truth from the lies regarding water baptism and correctly apply this command of Jesus in your life.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2017/RLJ-1582.pdf

RLJ-1582 -- JANUARY 15, 2017

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


