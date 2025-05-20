Trending - WHO Pandemic Treaty, Police Taser Disabled Pensioner, Ozempic & Pfizer Cancer Drug

On this morning's Trending, Gareth looks at the trending stories of the day..





- WHO attempts to circumvent Slovakia's democratic Pandemic Treaty vote.

- 'Moment disabled 92-year-old is pepper sprayed, Tasered and hit with baton by police before dying three weeks later after he threatened care home staff with knife.

- Sharon Osbourne regrets taking Ozempic and advised to sue.

- Pfizer signs licensing deal worth about $6 billion with China's 3SBio for cancer drug.





New Content Daily

Feature-Length Documentaries

Exclusive Original Series





Start your journey today for just £1.99 for the first month at http://ickonic.com





New Ickonic Coffee - Wake Up World - Use the code 'trending' for 10% off - https://shop.ickonic.com/product/ickonic-coffee-wake-up-world-grounded-or-beans