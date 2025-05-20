Trending - WHO Pandemic Treaty, Police Taser Disabled Pensioner, Ozempic & Pfizer Cancer Drug

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this morning's Trending, Gareth looks at the trending stories of the day..
- WHO attempts to circumvent Slovakia's democratic Pandemic Treaty vote.
- 'Moment disabled 92-year-old is pepper sprayed, Tasered and hit with baton by police before dying three weeks later after he threatened care home staff with knife.
- Sharon Osbourne regrets taking Ozempic and advised to sue.
- Pfizer signs licensing deal worth about $6 billion with China's 3SBio for cancer drug.
