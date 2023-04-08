BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 SPOTLIGHT | Bill Holter - The People Will Reject The [CBDC], Gold Backed Currency, Fed Restructuring Coming
04/08/2023

X22 SPOTLIGHT | Bill Holter - The People Will Reject The [CBDC], Gold Backed Currency, Fed Restructuring Coming

Today’s Guest: Bill Holter

Website:  https://billholter.com

Website Miles Franklin
https://www.milesfranklin.com

Bill Holter is a Financial writer and gold expert, Bill also helps individuals purchase and store precious metals, he is a broker for Mile Franklin. The eastern nations are now moving away from the federal reserve note. Once these nations begin to back their currency by gold we are going to see hyperinflation. The people will experience this and demand change. The fed will be restructured and the CBDC will be rejected.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
central bankcbdcbill holterx22 spotlightgold backed currency
