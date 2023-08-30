Prophetic Word 2020

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
January 12th, 2020
1 Thessalonians 5:20 commands us to "despise not prophesyings." Pastor Dean preaches on the importance of proving, or testing, all things with spiritual discernment without despising the gifts of the Spirit. Pastor Dean also shares his prophetic word for the year 2020 and calls out false prophets who push a pre-tribulation rapture.