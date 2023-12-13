Create New Account
SHaDoWCa7 sings We the Kings of Orient Are (Christmas Song)
SHaDoWCa7
Published 2 months ago

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
SHaDoWCa7 sings a Christmas song "We the Kings of Orient Are!" Original upload on 2017-11-04.

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: We the Kings of Orient Are

We the kings of orient are;
Bearing gifts we traverse afar,
Field and fountain, moor and mountain,
Following yonder star.

Born a King on Bethlehem plain,
Gold I bring to crown Him again,
King forever; ceasing never,
Over us all to reign.

O star of wonder, star of night;
Star with royal beauty bright;
Westward leading, still proceeding,
Guide us to Thy perfect light.

Frankincense to offer have I;
Incense owns a Deity nigh:
Prayer and praising, all men raising,
Worship Him, God on high.

Myrrh is mine; its bitter perfume,
Breathes a life of gathering gloom;
Sorrow, sighing, bleeding, dying,
Sealed in the stone-cold tomb.

Glorious now behold  Him arise,
King, and God, and Sacrifice,
Alleluia, Alleluia!
Heaven and earth replies.

O star of wonder, star of night;
Star with royal beauty bright;
Westward leading, still proceeding,
Guide us to Thy perfect light.

Keywords
celebrationgodsaviorjesuschristmasrelaxingpeacefulholyheavenlysoothingvirgin marysoftworld peacesavior of the worldnativitymerry christmaslullabypeace on earthmangerjoy to the worldchrist is borngood willdestiny crossshadowca7angels sing

